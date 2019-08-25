Shawn Bane: Let go by Falcons

Bane was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bane originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northwest Missouri State. The 24-year-old made an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game against Denver on Aug. 2, where he made three catches for 39 yards.

Our Latest Stories