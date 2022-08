The Packers waived Davis (abdomen) with an injury designation Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Davis presumably picked up the injury during the Packers' preseason finale against the Chiefs, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. The 2021 fifth-round pick will revert to Green Bay's injured reserve list if he clears waivers, which -- barring an injury settlement -- would end his 2022 campaign.