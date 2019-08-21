Shawn Poindexter: Parts ways with 49ers

Poindexter (knee) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Poindexter was waived just two days after suffering a knee injury during Monday's preseason tilt versus the Broncos. Assuming he clears waivers, Poindexter will revert to San Francisco's injured reserve.

