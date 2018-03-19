McClellin (concussion) was released by the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, McClellin's release stems from a failed physical. The Boise State product missed the entirety of the 2017 season dealing with the aftereffects of a concussion. McClellin, 28, should draw attention from other teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories