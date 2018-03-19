Shea McClellin: Cut by New England
McClellin (concussion) was released by the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, McClellin's release stems from a failed physical. The Boise State product missed the entirety of the 2017 season dealing with the aftereffects of a concussion. McClellin, 28, should draw attention from other teams.
More News
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Move to season-ending IR confirmed•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Not expected to return following setback•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Debuts at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Could return to practice this week•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Lands on IR•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Missing practices lately•
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...