McClellin is uncertain to continue his playing career due to the "cumulative effect of concussions," Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. "I'm still staying ready, still working out. I've learned to never say never, there's always a chance that I could still play again, but for now all my focus is on coaching high school," the linebacker said.

While McClellin isn't officially retiring, that option certainly seems to be on the table for the linebacker after having had five documented concussions over the course of his career. However, it doesn't sound like the 29-year-old has intentions of signing with any team in the foreseeable future.