Patterson has been waived by the Chiefs, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Patterson, an undrafted rookie, went unsigned during the initial wave of UDFA deals following this year's draft, but ultimately latched on with Kansas City. With recent signee Matt Moore and Chad Henne the likely reserves to Patrick Mahomes, it was believed that Patterson's best-case scenario was earning a spot on the practice squad. However, that won't happen, and he'll now look for a new opportunity as a free agent, as he went unclaimed off waivers.