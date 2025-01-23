Sanders and Cam Ward are viewed as the top candidates to be selected first overall, according to a recent poll of 20 scouts and executives conducted by Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Per Thamel, Sanders led the way among the scouts and executives with 11 of the 20 votes for the first overall selection, while Cam Ward was the only other player to receive votes with nine. The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick, and given Will Levis' and Mason Rudolph's struggles under center in 2024, the team should have the position on its radar heading into the 2025 draft. Even if the Titans elect to go with Ward or another position with the first overall pick, Sanders boasts strong odds of hearing his name called within the first five draft picks. He spent his first two seasons playing for his dad, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State before elevating to the FBS level with Colorado along with the elder Sanders in 2023. After a solid showing in 2023 (3,230 passing yards, 27:3 TD:INT ratio), Sanders took his game to another level in his final collegiate season, completing 74.0 percent of his 477 pass attempts for 4,134 yards, a career-best 8.7 yards per pass attempt and a 37:10 TD:INT ratio.