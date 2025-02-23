Sanders doesn't plan to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and will instead wait to throw at this pro day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams, per Rapoport, though he doesn't mention if the quarterback will participate in other on-field drills in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old out of Colorado is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Miami QB Cam Ward serving as the other likeliest candidate. Sanders started all four years of his collegiate career, with his first two years coming at HBCU Jackson State before he followed his father and head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. Over his final two seasons in Boulder, the 6-foot-2 signal-caller completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He also recorded career highs in completion percentage (74.0) and yards per attempt (8.7) during his 2024 senior campaign. Sanders joins a growing trend of top QB prospects who have chosen not to throw at the combine in the past few years. He also chose not to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. With no clear candidate to be selected as the first quarterback off the board, Sanders' decisions could weigh heavily for teams grading him against Ward and other players at the top of the draft.