Jackson reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jackson was elevated to the active roster to help fill in for Jakobi Meyers (knee) and Alex Bachman (ankle) in Week 7, failing to record any stats while playing three offensive snaps in the team's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs. The wide receiver can be elevated two more times before he'd have to be officially added to the active roster.