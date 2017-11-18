The Jaguars released Day on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars made a few roster moves to activate players coming off the IR-R, and Day was one of the casualties as a result. The 23-year-old will either revert to the Jaguars' practice squad or find a new opportunity.

