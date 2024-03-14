The Bengals are expected to sign Rankins on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Though not official yet, a deal between Rankins and Cincinnati seems to be close to done. He would immediately figure to play a significant role on the interior of a Bengals defensive line that's already loaded with talent.
More News
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Gets green light•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Gets questionable tag•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Set to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Questionable for Saturday•