Sheldon Richardson: Meeting with Vikings

Richardson will visit the Vikings on Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Richardson's stint with the Seahawks appears as if it'll end after one season, which included 44 tackles and a career-low one sack. The deadline to hand out a franchise or transition tag came and went without the team tabbing any of their players, but negotiations apparently have continued between the two parties. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Richardson is asking for $15 million per season, but Seattle's counter offer was $11 million per year. Said talks may have been the impetus for Thursday's meeting with the Vikings, who employ a 4-3 defense and have an opening at defensive tackle next to Linval Joseph.