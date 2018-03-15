Sheldon Richardson: Meeting with Vikings
Richardson will visit the Vikings on Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Richardson's stint with the Seahawks appears as if it'll end after one season, which included 44 tackles and a career-low one sack. The deadline to hand out a franchise or transition tag came and went without the team tabbing any of their players, but negotiations apparently have continued between the two parties. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Richardson is asking for $15 million per season, but Seattle's counter offer was $11 million per year. Said talks may have been the impetus for Thursday's meeting with the Vikings, who employ a 4-3 defense and have an opening at defensive tackle next to Linval Joseph.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Unlikely to receive franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Totals one sack in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Season high in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Recovers fumble Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Full participant Tuesday•
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...