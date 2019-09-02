Gibson (ankle) was signed to the Browns' practice squad.

Gibson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 by Philadelphia, was released by the Eagles on Aug. 21. He saw action in 20 regular season games and five postseason games for the Eagles, including in their Super Bowl LII victory. The Cleveland native played mostly on special teams while with the Eagles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week