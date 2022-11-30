Baltimore signed Bridges to its practice squad Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Bridges, an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State, was waived by Baltimore with an injury settlement at the beginning of September, but now that he's healthy, he'll rejoin the organization via a practice-squad deal. The rookie wideout caught four passes for 62 yards and a score during an exhibition contest against the Titans and will look to parlay his preseason success into a spot on the active roster.
