Bridges (knee) has reached an injury settlement with the Ravens.
Bridges was nursing a sprained knee ligament before Baltimore made this move. Prior to the injury he was competing for one of the final receiver spots on the team's initial 53-man roster. The pass catcher will now have the chance to catch on with another squad once he returns to full health.
