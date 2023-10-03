Atlanta worked out Bridges (knee) Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It's presumably the first time Bridges has worked with any team since he was cut by Baltimore in August. He has yet to see a regular-season NFL snap.
More News
-
Shemar Bridges: Waived with injury settlement•
-
Ravens' Shemar Bridges: Dealing with sprained knee ligament•
-
Ravens' Shemar Bridges: Gets another deal from Baltimore•
-
Shemar Bridges: Joins Baltimore's practice squad•
-
Shemar Bridges: Waived with injury settlement•
-
Ravens' Shemar Bridges: Reverts to injured reserve•