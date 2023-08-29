Jean-Charles was waived by Green Bay on Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In a surprise move, the Packers are letting go of Jean-Charles, who has been great on special teams since he arrived in 2021. The 25-year-old was competing for a slot corner position, but it seems as if Green Bay prefers rookie Carrington Valentine after playing him in that role late in camp. Jean-Charles will now be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.