Smith declared Tuesday that he will enter the NFL Draft, David Cloninger of The Post Courier reports.

Smith was the clearcut No. 1 wide receiver for the Gamecocks in his senior season with Bryan Edwards -- who was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft -- out of the picture. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound wideout capitalized on the opportunity, setting team highs with 57 receptions, 633 yards and four touchdowns over nine games.