Calhoun was released by the Chiefs on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Calhoun was cut by Kansas City after the team signed defensive end Matt Dickerson in a corresponding move Monday. The 30-year-old linebacker spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad last season, but he never managed to break onto the team's active roster in 2021 and thus failed to play a game for the first time in his six-year career. Calhoun likely will look for a team where he can add some veteran experience during this upcoming regular season.
