The Eagles waived Powell on Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Powell was signed by the Eagles in early May as an undrafted free agent. He had his moments during offseason practices but wasn't able to translate that into on-field success in the preseason, finishing with 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for two yards across three games. Powell will have the opportunity to sign with another team if he clears waivers, but he could remain in Philadelphia as part of the team's practice squad.