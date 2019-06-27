Shyheim Cullen: Entering Supplemental Draft
Cullen has entered the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Cullen (6-foot-0, 224 pounds) is a linebacker from Syracuse who was academically suspended before the spring semester. He'll work out for scouts July 1 in Lowell, Mass.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Bet on Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...
-
Rookie wide receiver breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie wideouts taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Rookie running back breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie running backs taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects...