Jones was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones could never stay healthy following a torn Achilles during his final drill at his pro day, an injury that caused him to tumble into the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in just 22 games over three seasons, never seeing more than 350 defensive snaps in a given campaign. His draft pedigree will likely warrant a look from other teams, but it's unclear if Jones will ever regain the form that made him a seemingly first-round lock back in 2017.