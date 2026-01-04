Bangura has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Bangura ends his college career as one of the top running backs in Ohio's school history, totaling 3.281 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns across three seasons. In between his three seasons with the Bobcats ('22, '23 and '25), Bangura had a one-year stint at Minnesota, where he never cracked the RB rotation. He rushed for 1,392 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025 -- both career highs. As a highly productive college RB, Bangura could warrant late-round looks in the 2026 NFL draft, but his lack of success against higher levels of competition may make NFL teams uneasy.