Simeon Thomas: Cut with injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thomas (abdomen) was waived with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas was placed on injured reserve by Washington in early September. He was also facing a suspension for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, but that ban was lifted by the league.
