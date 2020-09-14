site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Simeon Thomas: Released with injury settlement
RotoWire Staff
Thomas (abdomen) was released with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas was placed on injured reserve by Washington in early September. He was also facing a suspension for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, however that was lifted by the league.
