The Cardinals signed Fehoko to the practice squad Thursday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Fehoko was a somewhat surprising omission from the Cardinals' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll stay with the organization as a member of the practice squad. Arizona carried only five wide receivers on the 53-man squad, so Fehoko is a top candidate to be elevated from the practice squad should the Cardinals require depth at wideout on game day.