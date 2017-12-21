Simmie Cobbs Jr.: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Cobbs has decided to forgo his senior campaign at Indiana to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cobbs possesses the size (6-4, 220) to play on the outside in the NFL and has impressive body control along the sidelines. Depending on how his combine results turn out, the 22-year-old wideout could be selected in the first two days. He could become a big threat in the red zone for an NFL squad after hauling in eight touchdown passes during his junior campaign. However, he inexplicably disappeared at times during 2017.

