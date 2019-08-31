Cobbs was waived by the Saints on Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Cobbs was considered on the final 53-man roster bubble, but ultimately did not make the cut. An undrafted rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Saints' practice squad, and figures to do so again assuming he does not find a new destination. He led the team in both targets and receptions in their final preseason game against the Dolphins.

