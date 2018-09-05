Cobbs has a spot on Washington's practice squad, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Indiana caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown during the preseason, coming up just a bit short in a roster battle with Trey Quinn and Cam Sims. The Redskins will let Cobbs develop on their practice squad, with potential for a midseason call-up if the team struggles to stay healthy at wide receiver.

