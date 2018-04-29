Simmie Cobbs: Signs as UDFA with Redskins

Cobbs is signing with the Redskins after going undrafted, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cobbs decided to leave college after his junior season at Indiana, but ultimately went undrafted after failing to impress at the scouting combine, with his poor marks in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds) and vertical jump (30 inches) standing out. He caught 132 passes for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns between his sophomore (2015) and junior (2017) seasons, missing all of 2016 with an ankle injury. Cobbs will face an uphill battle to make the Week 1 roster, but his combination of collegiate production and size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) should at least make him a strong candidate for the Washington practice squad.