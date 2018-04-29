Simmie Cobbs: Signs as UDFA with Redskins
Cobbs is signing with the Redskins after going undrafted, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cobbs decided to leave college after his junior season at Indiana, but ultimately went undrafted after failing to impress at the scouting combine, with his poor marks in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds) and vertical jump (30 inches) standing out. He caught 132 passes for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns between his sophomore (2015) and junior (2017) seasons, missing all of 2016 with an ankle injury. Cobbs will face an uphill battle to make the Week 1 roster, but his combination of collegiate production and size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) should at least make him a strong candidate for the Washington practice squad.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...