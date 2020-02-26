Simon Stepaniak: Recovering from ACL tear
Stepaniak is recovering from a torn ACL sustained while practicing for Indiana for the Gator Bowl, Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana reports.
Stepaniak suffered the torn ACL in late December, and he'll attend this week's combine despite not planning to take part in any drills aside from the bench press. The offensive lineman will work to get back to full health in time to kick off the 2020 season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...