Simon Stepaniak: Recovering from ACL tear

Stepaniak is recovering from a torn ACL sustained while practicing for Indiana for the Gator Bowl, Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana reports.

Stepaniak suffered the torn ACL in late December, and he'll attend this week's combine despite not planning to take part in any drills aside from the bench press. The offensive lineman will work to get back to full health in time to kick off the 2020 season.

