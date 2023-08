McCormick was signed to the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday.

McCormick went unclaimed on waivers after being let go Tuesday, and he will now join the Raiders' practice squad ahead of the 2023 campaign. The running back missed his entire rookie season in 2022 while being placed on IR, and he'll now look to impress during practice. McCormick will provide a depth option to be called up to the active roster if needed at any point in the season.