Las Vegas waived McCormick on Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

After injuries hit the Raiders' running-back room last season, McCormick got an opportunity to play significant snaps late in the campaign and tallied 142 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries across Weeks 13 and 14. However, he injured his ankle in Week 15 and ended the season on IR. McCormick was competing for a depth role behind Las Vegas newcomers Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert during the preseason, but the team is opting to fill out the RB room with Zamir White and Dylan Laube instead.