The Patriots released Takitaki on Wednesday.
Takitaki filled a rotational role for New England in 2024, in which he tallied 21 tackles (seven solo) across 11 regular-season appearances. His release frees up roughly $2.8 million against the cap for the Patriots. The 29-year-old figures to find another chance to contribute in at least a depth role as a free agent.
More News
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Rotational role in 2024•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Able to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Will play vs. Gang Green•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Could return Sunday•