The Patriots released Takitaki on Wednesday.

Takitaki filled a rotational role for New England in 2024, in which he tallied 21 tackles (seven solo) across 11 regular-season appearances. His release frees up roughly $2.8 million against the cap for the Patriots. The 29-year-old figures to find another chance to contribute in at least a depth role as a free agent.

