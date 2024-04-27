The Lions selected Vaki in the fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Vaki (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) was a do-everything standout at Utah, where he thrived as both a safety and to a lesser extent at running back. Curiously, the Lions listed Vaki as a running back in the pick selection, but the presences of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery would seemingly indicate that there is little or no playing time up for grabs at running back. It might make sense for Detroit to therefore use Vaki as a two-way player the exact same way Utah did and basically call upon him in whichever capacity the situation might call for. If Vaki can earn playing time, there's reason to think he can produce on either offense or defense, though in terms of the depth chart he is probably far away from meaningful playing time in the short term.