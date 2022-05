Bolden is expected to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bolden caught 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 campaign for Alabama. The 5-foot-11 wideout proved to be effective in the slot during college, but he'll have to prove he can get open consistently against NFL-caliber defenders after running a 4.66 at the NFL Combine.