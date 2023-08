The Jaguars waived Conner on Tuesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Conner appeared in eight games, totaling 12 rushing attempts for 42 yards and a score. However, the Ole Miss product dropped down the depth chart after Jacksonville added Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson this offseason. Conner could return to Jacksonville via a practice-squad deal if he goes unclaimed through waivers.