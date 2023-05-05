The Giants waived Kindley on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Kindley will now head to waivers despite signing a deal with the Giants back in January. The 2020 fourth-round pick will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere heading into the upcoming season.
