Sony Michel: May slide due to "iffy" medical grade
Michel (undisclosed) may drop in the upcoming draft due to medical concerns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "There's a lot of teams telling me there's a medical concern here, so he could slip a little bit. His medical grade is a little iffy," said former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.
Though Michel was durable in college having played in 47 games and missing just two contests over the past three seasons, he's still reportedly drawing some concern with the draft approaching. Michel did suffer a knee injury in the SEC Championship in December but showed no ill-effects in the Rose Bowl when he ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Whether this is just draft week noise or something that could send Michel sliding down draft boards remains to be seen, but it is something to monitor in the coming days. Michel has been projected to go as high as late in the first round but will likely slide to Day 2 if the medical concerns stick.
