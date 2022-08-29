The Dolphins released Michel on Monday.
In a crowded Miami backfield that included four other veteran options in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, Michel was unable to distinguish himself enough in training camp and the preseason to stick around in a depth role. Michel's lack of polish as a pass catcher and his inability to contribute on special teams likely worked against him in his battle for a roster spot with Miami, but another team could view the 27-year-old as an ideal sub off the bench in short-yardage situations.