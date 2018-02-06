Play

Sony Michel: Receives Combine invite

Michel officially received an invite to the upcoming Scouting Combine as of Tuesday, NFL.com reports

This was expected after Michel's standout senior campaign in which he ran for a career-best 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. His stock has been on the rise throughout the year and some experts now have him ranked as a top-three running back in the 2018 class that could go as high as late in the first round. Michel (5-11, 215) has a chance to cement his standing among the top backs in the draft with a strong showing at the combine.

