Michel is slated to meet with the Chargers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being let go by the Dolphins on Monday, it looks like Michel could find his next team in short order. If he signs with the Chargers, the 27-year-old would find himself in the backup mix behind Austin Ekeler, joining a backfield that also currently includes Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree.