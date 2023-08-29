The Panthers are slated to waive Brown on Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Brown put together a solid preseason with Carolina, so as Person notes he could be a strong candidate to resurface on the practice squad as long as he clears waivers. The team has expressed continued confidence that Miles Sanders (groin) remains on track for Week 1, but depth will remain crucial until such time as he's officially cleared.
