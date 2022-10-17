The Panthers brought in Brown (ankle) for a workout Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Brown reverted to Carolina's IR after being waived with an ankle injury as part of the team's final roster cuts, though he quickly secured an injury settlement Sept. 7. The 23-year-old running back now appears to be past this issue after working out with the team again Tuesday. Brown did not play a snap during his lone appearance with the Panthers last season, and he has yet to record a rush in his professional career.