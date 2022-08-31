site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Spencer Brown: Waived with injury designation
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers waived/injured Brown (ankle) on Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Brown will revert to Carolina's injured reserve assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers. If that occurs, the running back will be slated to miss the entire 2022 season barring an injury settlement.
