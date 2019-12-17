Play

Schnell signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Schnell spent the preseason with Tampa Bay, playing in all four games and catching seven passes for 119 yards. The rookie receiver likely will not find himself on the active roster right away, but with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) both injured, he could find himself an injury or two away from having a role in the offense.

