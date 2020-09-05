The Buccaneers waived Schnell on Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Schnell geared up for one game with the Buccaneers during his rookie season after spending most of the year on the practice squad. The Illinois State product had modest collegiate production, but he's expected to clear waivers and land on the practice squad again.
