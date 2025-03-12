Shrader (hamstring) became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Chiefs did not tender his contract, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Shrader played two regular-season games for the Chiefs while filling in for Harrison Butker, who was on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Shrader went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all six of his extra-point tries with Kansas City, but he himself went on IR in early December due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, Shrader will have the freedom to sign with a team looking to sign a kicker.