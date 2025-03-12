Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shrader (hamstring) became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Chiefs did not tender his contract, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Shrader played two regular-season games for the Chiefs while filling in for Harrison Butker, who was on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Shrader went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all six of his extra-point tries with Kansas City, but he himself went on IR in early December due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, Shrader will have the freedom to sign with a team looking to sign a kicker.

More News