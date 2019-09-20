Play

Spencer Ware: Cut by Colts

The Colts released Ware (ankle) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ware underwent ankle surgery early in the preseason slate. The accompanying timetable was 5-to-6 weeks, but the running back has made negligible progress with his recovery. While his current level of health is unknown, Ware will be subject to a physical whenever an interested organization comes calling.

