Spencer Ware Fantasy football outlook: Instant reaction to Chiefs releasing Kareem Hunt
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
After video surfaced Friday showing Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt striking a woman during an offseason incident, the team has released the second-year running back. The Chiefs announced the move Friday evening:
Hunt was initially added to the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, but the Chiefs announced Hunt's release just minutes later.
The Chiefs will move forward with Spencer Ware as their top back in the wake of this move, and Ware becomes a must-add player for Fantasy purposes.
Ware is a proven contributor in this system, having logged 921 rushing yards and 447 receiving yards in 14 games in 2016. He missed all of 2017 when he suffered a knee injury in preseason but has rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries (5.6 yards per carry) with 165 yards on 14 receptions in limited opportunity backing Hunt up.
He will now be the team's No. 1 back, and if you have the chance to add him, he has the potential to be a league-winning add.
Some other running backs owned in fewer than 55 percent of CBS Fantasy leagues who can be considered as short-term fill-ins are the likes of LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, Justin Jackson, Ty Montgomery, Mike Davis, or Alfred Blue. None are likely to come close to replacing Hunt's production, so if Ware is out there, he has the best opportunity.
Ware has the potential to be a No. 1 running back -- he was No. 16 in 14 games in a worse Chiefs' offense in 2016. Given the chance to play in this historically great offense, Ware has a chance to close the season out as a real difference maker for Fantasy purposes. The Chiefs may not miss a beat.
